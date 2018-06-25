Georgia Fletcher

Mrs. Georgia L. Fletcher, 86, of Barnesville, Ga., transitioned to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
The celebration of life will be on Friday, June 29 at 1 p.m. at West Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 117 Akins Street, Barnesville, GA. Pastor Waylon T. Knight will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Bentley and Sons Funeral Home in Barnesville. Mrs. Fletcher was a dedicated member of West Mount Sinai Baptist Church. She loved to share her love of history. She retired from the Lamar County school system with 37 years of service as an educator. She was a Lamar County Housing Authority commissioner for 25 years. After her years of service, the county renamed the community room in her honor. She served on the Lamar County board of elections for six years. She is survived by her son, William E. Fletcher Jr., Barnesville; daughter, Dr. Bridgette F. Wright, Griffin, Ga.; sister, Mrs. Patricia A. Mincey (Willie), Savannah, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Christine S. Fletcher and Mrs. Catherine M. Fletcher of Barnesville; former son-in-law, William L. Wright, Wimauma, Fla; a very devoted family friend, Rev. Eddie F. Collier, Barnesville; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.