Sheriff's report

Between Friday, June 15 and Thursday, June 21 the following were processed through the Lamar County jail:
Kalil Trquie Roshaun Alford, 18, Forsyth, no brake lights, driving without a valid license and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana;
Gerald Max Beach, 30, Barnesville, driving while license suspended or revoked, no brake lights and DUI;
Danny Lamar Bell, 55, Milner, serving time;
Austin Issa Brinson, 18, Douglasville, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance and speeding;
Donald Robert Burt, 29, Marietta, driving without a valid license and tag light violation;
Austin Anthony Dietz, 25, homeless, theft by shoplifting;
Jody Melvin Douglas, 54, Barnesville, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance;
Stephen Lee Dukes, 42, Barnesville, arrested for another agency;
Guerry Elom Garrison, 25, Barnesville, DUI, open container, failure to maintain lane and headlight violation;
Michael Dewayne Gates, 25, Thomaston, too fast for conditions, reckless driving and speeding;
Charlie Frank Howard, 56, Barnesville, child support contempt;
Robert Bryant Kerstanski, 37, Barnesville, no insurance, headlight violation and driving while license suspended or revoked;
Thaddeus Lamar Love, 20, Thomaston, arrested for another agency;
Charlie Mays, 51, Barnesville, possession of firearm by convicted felon and reckless conduct;
Joseph Lee McCard, 34, Barnesville, following too closely and DUI;
Raymond Robert Antuan Minter, 21, Griffin, probation violation;
Robert Joseph Mitchell, 48, Griffin, party to a crime;
Stephanie Ann Mitchell, 48, Winder, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and giving false information to officers;
Marion Lee Peterman, 37, Barnesville, warrants pending;
Jac Quinn Lemar Rivers, 21, Jonesboro, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass;
Robert Shaun Storey, 31, Milner, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop and open container;
John Douglas Turner, 33, College Park, probation violation;
Michael Jerome Williams, 40, Barnesville, DUI, failure to maintain lane and headlight violation;
Tanisha Zachary, 38, Barnesville, disorderly conduct.
Lamar County Sheriff's Deputies answered 147 calls.
Lamar County Sheriff's Deputies responded to 12 911 calls.
Lamar County Fire Fighters responded to 16 911 calls.
Barnesville Fire Fighters responded to 3 911 calls.
Community Ambulance Service responded to 141 calls.
There were 11 accidents.
Lamar County Sheriff's Deputies served 12 state warrants.
Lamar County Sheriff's Deputies issued 7 traffic citations.