Lamar Gives 365 kickoff is tonight

Lamar Gives 365 will begin its 2018 campaign with a kickoff event at the Civic Center from 5-7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Members are invited and encouraged to invite potential new members as well. Participants agree to give $1 per day - $365 per year - to support charitable programs in the community.
Half of the money goes toward those programs with members voting on which efforts are funded and in what amount. The other half goes into an endowment for future use.
In its four-year existence, Lamar Gives has awarded 47 grants totaling $110,000 and the endowment is now up over $250,000.
For more information, contact Laura Bohannon at 770-841-2029.
