Tracey Archer

Ms. Tracey D. Archer, age 51, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Tracey was born on Tuesday, November 8, 1966 in Griffin, Georgia to the late Jack Corbit Archer and the late Mattie Mae Anthony Archer. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Donna Archer Epps. Tracey worked for PVH in McDonough as a Production Planner. She was affectionately known as GiGi and loved her pets Riley & Pepe. Tracey loved music, reading, poetry, and watching the Food Network Channel, as well as cooking.
Tracey is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christa & Matt Smith of Milner; grandchildren, Madison Smith and Maddox Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law, Darrel & Sheryl Archer of Arlington, Texas and Steve & Sheryl Archer of Gay, Georgia; nieces and nephews, Hannah Epps, Josh Epps, Candice Rice (Kenneth), and David Kennedy; great nieces and nephews, Alexis Milner, Anson Rice, Alissa Rice, Corbit Peterman, Austin Rice, and Kenneth Rice.
A graveside services for Ms. Tracey D. Archer will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Lamar Memory Gardens with Reverend Jonathan Brown officiating. Friends may visit at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. until 2:15 P.M.
