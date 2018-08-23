Horses put down after EIA outbreak

Three horses at a Lamar County facility have been put down and others are under quarantine after an outbreak of Equine Infectious Anemia. The horses which were put down were tested in another state then traced here after the tests were positive.
Sheriff Brad White, whose investigators have been involved along with USDA and Georgia Department of Agriculture personnel, likened the disease to AIDS in humans.
All the horses at the facility are now under a strict 60-day quarantine which will not be lifted until all the horse there test negative for EIA.
