Billy Wayne Youngblood Eldridge (Photo: LCSO)

Former corrections officer charged with child molestation

Thursday, August 23. 2018
A 32-year-old Lamar County man who formerly worked as a corrections officer, was arrested on rape and multiple other charges for alleged incidents involving three girls under the age of 12, according to LCSO investigator Lt. Chad Payne.

