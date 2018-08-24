Mr. Harry English, age 87, of the Liberty Hill Community - Milner, Georgia, passed away on Friday, August 24, 2018 at Eternal Hope Hospice.
Harry was born on Tuesday, February 17, 1931 in Jackson, Georgia to the late Brown English and the late Rosa Florence Kinard English. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Barron English; brother, Wendell English; sister, Rosa Jean Ballew. Harry retired from Lamar EMC as a lineman and then worked as a bailiff for the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department. He was a member of Rock Springs Church. Harry enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time outdoors.
Harry is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn & David Haire, Vicki & Wayne Brantly, and Missy & Gary Ware; grandchildren, Jason Brantly, Jeremy Haire, Brandon & Lindsey Haire, Ashley Ware, and Katie & Jarad Buice; great-grandchildren, Ally & Veronica Brantly, Liam & Knox Buice, Cohen Haire; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy Wynn, Louise & Henry Queen, Kaye & Benny McMichael; aunt, Sara Preston; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services for Mr. Harry English will be held on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Rock Springs Church with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment will follow in Liberty Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit at Rock Springs Church on Monday from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to Eternal Hope Hospice for their love and compassion during the care of their daddy.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a memorial contribution to the Georgia Sheriff Youth Homes, www.georgiasheriffsyouth.org or Rock Springs Clinic, 219 Rock Springs Rd, Milner, GA 30257
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the English family.