/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Drone video of LCHS construction

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Friday, August 24. 2018
The school system and Parrish Construction have released new drone footage of the LCHS construction site. It is embedded in this open post.

Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette