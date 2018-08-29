The Lamar County commission worked through a public hearing and several votes Aug. 21 to finalize the millage rate for the coming year. After all was said and done, property owners will see an increase of $6.44 per $100,000 in assessed property value.
These cluster homes, which range from 1400 to 1600 square feet are going up in Vintage Park subdivision off Liberty Hill Street in Milner. New home construction is booming in Lamar and many of those buying the homes are coming from Henry County, according to chief appraiser Jeannie Haddock. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Millage rate finalized; increase will be slight
