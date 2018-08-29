By Rachel McDaniel
Several houses have been moved from the historic Aldora Mill Village but 18 two bedroom homes are still for sale for only $2,000 each - not including the cost to move them. The houses were built in 1957 and when water and sewer lines beneath the aging neighborhood deteriorated beyond repair, the city decided to sell the houses, move them and rebuild in the same location.
Workers prepare to move one of the houses from Aldora Village. There are 18 left that are for sale for $2000 each plus moving costs. (Photo: Rachel McDaniel)
Aldora Village disappearing one house at a time
