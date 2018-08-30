By Walter Geiger
An unusual shipment arrived at an out-of-the-way location off Chappell Mill Road in northeast Lamar County last week - a 6000-pound section of wing from a scrapped Boeing 767. Awaiting it inside was a 767 landing gear.
Jeff Barkes and his crew at D-Check Developments will use the parts, which came from a boneyard near Tucson, Arizona, to develop one of their Omni Arm devices to speed up the process of changing out landing gears on the aircraft which is used around the world.
D-Check founder Jeff Barkes stands with the landing gear from a Boeing 767 that he acquired from an aircraft boneyard near Tucson, Arizona. The landing gear weighs 4200 pounds. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Small Milner company a big time player in aircraft maintenance field
