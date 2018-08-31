Holiday ensign to fly over courthouse Monday

The Holiday Ensign, a large flag donated by Capt. Dan Rainey, will fly over the Lamar County Courthouse on Labor Day and again on Constitution Day, Sept. 7.
The huge flag flew over the USS Savannah 30 years prior on Constitution Day when Capt. Rainey commanded the vessel.
The ship’s signalman presented Rainey with the ensign and he has had it ever since.
Capt. Rainey went on to command the USS Nimitz and USS Kitty Hawk.
