Trojans face ACE in Macon tonight

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, August 31. 2018
The Lamar County Trojans (1-1) travel to Thompson Stadium in Macon tonight to battle ACE Academy. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

ACE is in its first year of varsity football competition. They are 1-1 this season with a 35-21 loss to Treutlen County and a 27-0 win over Notre Dame Academy.

DIRECTIONS: Thompson Stadium is off Shurling Drive. Take I-75 South to I-16 South then take the Second St. exit and turn left. Take Gray Hwy. to Shurling Dr. then turn right. The stadium will be on the left. Parking can be an issue here.

If you can't go, check back often for realtime scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.
Comments
No comments
