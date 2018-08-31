Mrs. Ida Mae Smith 76, of 341 Liberty Hill Road Milner GA. transitioned on August 25, 2018 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Griffin, GA Funeral Services for Mrs. Ida Mae Smith will be held on
saturday, September 1, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Greater Springhill Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Craig Ogletree will officiate. Interment will be held in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday August 31, 2018 at 5:00 P.m. until 9:00 P.M. at Trice Funeral Home of Barnesville.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother – Eula Mae Hosley; three daughters – Eveline (James) Butler of Barnesville, GA., Linda Fay Smith of Milner, GA., and Sheryl L. Smith of Hampton, GA.; three sons – Raymond L (Brenda) Smith of McDonough, GA, Erwin (Tonia) Smith of Barnesville, GA., Boris (Tracy) Smith of Van Buren Twp, MI; a sister that she raised as her own, Mattie L. Hosley of Barnesville, GA; sisters – Gloria (Alexander) O’Neal, Jeanette Risper, Shirlene (Benny) Fambro, Laura (Jay) Johnson, Frances Wyche, Gracie Hosley, Betty (Donald) Walker; brothers – William O. “Bolly” Hosley, Henry L. (Fannie) Hosley, Jimmy Hosley, Andre D. Hosley; sister-in-law - Flora Smith; brother-in-law – Marvin Stinson. Thirteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will dearly miss her.
Ida Mae Smith
