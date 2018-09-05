/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Brenda Byrd makes a purchase from B&L cashier Faye Darden. The convenience store has been in operation for more than 30 years but the doors will soon close as the property owner did not renew the lease for B&L. The building will be demolished to make room for a new business, possibly a Burger King or Dollar General. (Photo: Rachel McDaniel)

Downtown convenience store likely to be torn down

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, September 5. 2018
A popular convenience store in downtown Barnesville will soon be closing its doors after its owners learned their lease will not be renewed by the consortium that owns the property its is built upon.

B&L Quick Service and the adjacent laundromat will be closing this fall. “We were told our lease would not be renewed,” proprietor Darlene Hickman reported last week.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette