A popular convenience store in downtown Barnesville will soon be closing its doors after its owners learned their lease will not be renewed by the consortium that owns the property its is built upon.
B&L Quick Service and the adjacent laundromat will be closing this fall. “We were told our lease would not be renewed,” proprietor Darlene Hickman reported last week.
Brenda Byrd makes a purchase from B&L cashier Faye Darden. The convenience store has been in operation for more than 30 years but the doors will soon close as the property owner did not renew the lease for B&L. The building will be demolished to make room for a new business, possibly a Burger King or Dollar General. (Photo: Rachel McDaniel)
Downtown convenience store likely to be torn down
