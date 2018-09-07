/Unitedbank
Hearings start Monday on recycling facility rezoning

Walter Geiger
Friday, September 7. 2018
Two public hearings have been scheduled on a proposal to rezone a 4.84-acre site on Hwy. 341 South for use as a recycling facility. The property is currently zoned C-2 (highway commercial). The owners want that changed to M-2 (general manufacturing).

The first hearing will be conducted by the planning commission at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 10. The second will be before the county commission at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18. A final decision is expected at the commission meeting.

The property in question is the former Southern Nursery Products facility. Prior to that it was Anderson’s Store. It is now owned by 314 Barnesville LLC with offices in Locust Grove. Its registered agent is Paulette Bunn.

