Patriot Day feted in Milner September 11

The City of Milner and Woodmen of the World (WOW) will sponsor a Patriot Day honor and remembrance event at the Milner veterans memorial on Sept. 11. The event will begin at noon.
WOW is actively involved in such 9-11 remembrances in honor of those who died in the World Trade Center attack and associated terrorism that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001 that killed nearly 3000 Americans. The local chapter is also committed to honoring the memories of those who died with flag/flagpole dedications and other events.
“Every year this ceremony includes a tribute to members of the military, both current and past, and extends gratitude to the firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians and other first responders who safeguard our community. We hope the public will join us Sept. 11 in fulfilling our promise to never forget the tragedies and those who perished that day,” chapter president Maxine Gibson said.
