Jean King Kennedy, 90, of Barnesville died peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 6, 2018.
She was proceeded in death by husband, Harvey J. Kennedy; son-in-law, Wayne Robinson; sisters, Frances Yeager and Elisabeth Rice; and parents, M.H. King and Margaret Gay King.
She is survived by her two daughters, Gay Robinson and Tracy Kennedy; grandsons, Preston Robinson and Brett Robinson; nieces, Gay Rice, Margaret Dufeny and Virginia Bailey; pets, Purry Paleface, Tuffy Goldenboy and grand dogs ZoE and Teddy.
Jean grew up in Woodland, Georgia and attended Queens College and UGA and completed her degree in education after her children were in college. She received her specialist degree from Mercer University.
She began her teaching career with Pike County schools and then taught at Milner Middle and Lamar County until her retirement. At that time, she worked in the Kennedy Law Firm until her husband‘s death.
Jean leaves behind a legacy of devotion and love for family, friends and community. She was strong in her faith, strong in her love of family and strong in her love for her friends. She had an uncanny ability to see the good in everyone.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: the First Presbyterian Church of Barnesville, Ga., First Baptist Church if Barnesville, Ga.; the Dolly Goodpuppy Society, the Georgia Jack Russell Terrier Rescue, the Barnesville/Lamar County Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
Funeral services for Mrs. Jean Kennedy will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 10, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church of Barnesville, Ga. with Pastor Karen Mitcham officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Friends may visit Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Sunday, September 9, 2018 from 3-5 p.m.
