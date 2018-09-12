Holiday weekends, like full moons, often lead to unusual behavior and that was certainly true for the Labor Day weekend and personnel at the local jail. Two people were arrested for carrying drugs into the facility despite multiple warning signs.
On September 1, Sgt. Taylor Bannister of the jail division staff contacted Sgt. Michael Newman about two black straws containing suspected methamphetamine.
Pitts (left) and Carter. (Photos: LCSO)
Two busted for taking drugs to jail
