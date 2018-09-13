Mr. A.B. Brantley 86, of 1236 McCollum Road transitioned Saturday September 8, 2018 at his residence. Funeral Services was held on Friday September 14, 2018 11am at the Sardis Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Keith Battle officiated, and interment was held in the church cemetery.
A.B. leaves to cherish his memory Three sons Mr. Donny (Catherine) Brantley of Atlanta, Minister Anthony (Annice) Brantley of Griffin, and Mr. Norman Brantley of Barnesville. Grandchildren Shawn Brantley of Forsyth, Daniel Brantley, and other grandchildren. Great grandchildren Tyshon Brantley, Summer Brantley, Maliyah Banks, and Katie Brantley. Sisters Ms. Mattie Few, Ms. Dorothy Edge, Ms. Diane (Hope) Holt all of Barnesville, and Mary (James) Daniel of Riverdale. A.B. big brother, Mr. N.E. aka Shag Brantley of Barnesville. A host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and many dear friends whom all he loved dearly.
A.B. Brantley
