Mrs. JoAnn Swygert, age 87, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon, Georgia, after a brief illness.
Mrs. Swygert was born Monday, May 18, 1931, in Pike County, Georgia, to the late James Lester Bankston and the late Ona Mae Alexander Bankston. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Taylor Swygert. Mrs. Swygert was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Haralson, Georgia.
She is survived by her daughters, Leslie Ann Swygert of Ashburn, Wanda Brothers of Barnesville, and Nancy Glynn of Columbus; grandchildren, James Sumners, Bradshaw Sumners (Carry), Charles Glynn (Lauren), Katie Keske (Sam), Natalie Glynn, and Jeremiah Brothers; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Sumners, Crosby Sumners, and Joanna Keske; sister, Ruth Purvis; brother, Hollis Bankston; sister, Uldine Brumbeloe; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. JoAnn Swygert will be held Saturday, September 15, 2018, at 2:00 P.M. at Beulah Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Taber officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church Cemetery in Haralson, Georgia. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Friday, September 14, 2018, from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Swygert family.
JoAnn Swygert
