(February 18, 1936-August 17, 2018) :
Virginia Reed, resident of Brookhaven, Georgia, formerly of Barnesville, Georgia passed away on August 17, 2018 at Northside Hospital at the age of 82. Ginny was born in Barnesville, Georgia, graduated high school and moved to Atlanta, Georgia. She was employed at New York Life Insurance Company and retired after 35 years. She played basketball in high school and always loved the sport. Ginny was elected the Atlanta Hawks Number 1 Fan in 1974 and became an active member of the booster club. Her goal in life was to help take care of animals that were neglected or in poor health or just needed a good home. She helped many families in the Lynwood Park area for many years and became known as the dog lady. She helped several organizations, especially S.A.F.E. (Save Animals From Euthanasia). Ginny had one sister, Sarah Coleman who lives in Acworth, Georgia. The memorial service was held on August 27, 2018. Donations can be made to the ASPCA
Virginia Reed
