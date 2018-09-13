The annual Miss Buggy Days Pageant kicks off the 45th annual festival Saturday morning. Contestants begin reporting to the Fine Arts Center at 8 a.m. with the first hitting the stage at 9 a.m. A dress rehearsal is set for Friday from 5-8 p.m.
One parent per contestant gets in free as do children age five and under. Admission for all others is $5.
Winners will be crowned in 11 categories, including the mother-daughter duo. The last contestants take the stage at 4 p.m.
Pageant kicks off Buggy Days Saturday
