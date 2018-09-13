/Unitedbank
Pageant kicks off Buggy Days Saturday

Walter Geiger
Thursday, September 13. 2018
The annual Miss Buggy Days Pageant kicks off the 45th annual festival Saturday morning. Contestants begin reporting to the Fine Arts Center at 8 a.m. with the first hitting the stage at 9 a.m. A dress rehearsal is set for Friday from 5-8 p.m.

One parent per contestant gets in free as do children age five and under. Admission for all others is $5.

Winners will be crowned in 11 categories, including the mother-daughter duo. The last contestants take the stage at 4 p.m.

