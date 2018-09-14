Battle of Potato Creek is tonight

The Pike County Pirates roll into Trojan Field tonight for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff as the Battle of Potato Creek is rejoined after a two-year hiatus. The two teams last played in 2015 with Lamar winning 30-8. The Pirates won only one game that season but have gone 18-9 since then under coach Brad Webber.
The Pirates, led by running back C’Bo Flemister, went to the Elite 8 round of the Class AAA playoffs last season where they were eliminated by Cedar Grove 28-0. Flemister is now at Notre Dame.
Pike is 3-0 this season with wins over Central-Talbotton (35-0), Fayette County (43-16) and Greenville (40-0). The one common opponent shared by the teams is Greenville which LC topped 24-8 on Aug. 24.
The Pirates have Flath’s attention.
“They are a big, strong, experienced team that does an excellent job of closing out games. They don’t make a lot of mistakes and we are going to have to match their physical play,” Trojan head coach John Flath said.
Georgia High School Football Daily has installed the Pirates as a 17-point favorite.
Check back often for real time scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.
Trojan defenders Justice Wilkerson (53) and Aderrious Barron (23) will have their hands full with a potent Pike County attack tonight at Trojan Field. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
