Trojan defenders Justice Wilkerson (53) and Aderrious Barron (23) will have their hands full with a potent Pike County attack tonight at Trojan Field. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Battle of Potato Creek is tonight

Walter Geiger
Friday, September 14. 2018
The Pike County Pirates roll into Trojan Field tonight for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff as the Battle of Potato Creek is rejoined after a two-year hiatus. The two teams last played in 2015 with Lamar winning 30-8. The Pirates won only one game that season but have gone 18-9 since then under coach Brad Webber.

The Pirates, led by running back C’Bo Flemister, went to the Elite 8 round of the Class AAA playoffs last season where they were eliminated by Cedar Grove 28-0. Flemister is now at Notre Dame.

Pike is 3-0 this season with wins over Central-Talbotton (35-0), Fayette County (43-16) and Greenville (40-0). The one common opponent shared by the teams is Greenville which LC topped 24-8 on Aug. 24.
The Pirates have Flath’s attention.

“They are a big, strong, experienced team that does an excellent job of closing out games. They don’t make a lot of mistakes and we are going to have to match their physical play,” Trojan head coach John Flath said.

Georgia High School Football Daily has installed the Pirates as a 17-point favorite.

Check back often for real time scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.
