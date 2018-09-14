The Pike County Pirates roll into Trojan Field tonight for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff as the Battle of Potato Creek is rejoined after a two-year hiatus. The two teams last played in 2015 with Lamar winning 30-8. The Pirates won only one game that season but have gone 18-9 since then under coach Brad Webber.
Check back often for real time scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.
4:56 1st qtr.: PC 7 LC 0: PC 8-yd. TD run. PAT good.
3:46 2nd Qtr.: PC 14 LC 0: PC 4-yd. fumble return for TD. PAT good.
4:54 3rd Qtr.: PC 14 LC 7: Joey Stratton 6-yd. TD run. Ethan Popham PAT.
0:15.10 3rd qtr.: PC 17 LC 7: PC 33-yd. FG.
7:oo 4th qtr.: PC 24 LC 7: PC 30-yd. TD run. PAT good.
4:05 4th qtr.: PC 31 LC 7: PC 17-yd. TD run. PAT good.
0:23.60 4th qtr.: PC 31 LC 14: Keilyn Tyus 11-yd. TD run. Popham PAT.
FINAL: PC 31 LC 14
Trojan defenders Justice Wilkerson (53) and Aderrious Barron (23) will have their hands full with a potent Pike County attack tonight at Trojan Field. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Pirates top Trojans 31-14
