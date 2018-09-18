Martha Mansour-Morgan

Mrs. Martha D. Mansour-Morgan, age 64, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
A lifelong resident of Barnesville, Martha was born on Saturday, January 30, 1954 to the late Anne Dunbar Mansour Mays. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Morgan. Martha worked as a waitress for Georgia Chic and several other restaurants. She was a wonderful cook, loved spending time outdoors and sitting on the porch. Martha loved spending time with her family and had a generous, big heart.
Martha is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, John & Renee Mansour of Canton, Georgia and Lew & Carolyn Mansour of Hawkinsville, Georgia; aunts, Sara Glass and Lola Mansour; uncle and aunt, Jimmy & Sue Dunbar; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Martha D. Mansour-Morgan will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, September 21, 2018 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. Friends may visit the family from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Mansour family.
