The venerable Buggy Days Festival got underway over the weekend with a packed out pageant and gets into full swing this week with no hurricanes on the horizon and chamber of commerce weather forecast for the weekend.
Clear skies, highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s along with relatively low humidity are a welcome prediction for the 45th annual festival after organizers dealt with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma last year. “We’ve had a lot of calls - a lot of interest. We are expecting a good turnout,” chamber president Christopher Deraney said Monday. “We couldn’t do this without our army of volunteers.”
Barnesville has begun the weeklong celebration of its heritage as the Buggy Capital of the South with the 45th annual celebration of Buggy Days. Chamber board chairman Mark Farmer oversees this year’s event. He and his wife Lane are pictured in an original Barnesville buggy with their grandchildren Eliana Justice, 3, and Ava Justice, 7 months. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Buggies take center stage as 45th annual festival begins
