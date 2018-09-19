Katelynn Nicole Womack was crowned Miss Buggy Days during the annual fesitval pageant over the weekend at the Fine Arts Center.
The following age group winners were selected:
Infant, Quinn Brinkley Sanders
Baby, Cypress Jo Keller
Toddler, Kaisley Danielle Blount
Tiny, Dylan Marie Pasley
Little, Jamie LeAnne Keith
Sweetheart, Corey’Na Analeigh Whisby
Tween, Grace Noel Taylor
Teen, Trinity Cadence Welch
Mother/Daughter, Jessica and Vivian Barnes
Classic, Sirena Garcia
Golden, Vella Jean Ralston.
Miss Buggy Days Katelynn Nicole Womack (Photo: Jan Hatten)
Womack crowned Miss Buggy Days
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks