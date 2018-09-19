/Unitedbank
Miss Buggy Days Katelynn Nicole Womack (Photo: Jan Hatten)

Womack crowned Miss Buggy Days

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, September 19. 2018
Katelynn Nicole Womack was crowned Miss Buggy Days during the annual fesitval pageant over the weekend at the Fine Arts Center.

The following age group winners were selected:

Infant, Quinn Brinkley Sanders

Baby, Cypress Jo Keller

Toddler, Kaisley Danielle Blount

Tiny, Dylan Marie Pasley

Little, Jamie LeAnne Keith

Sweetheart, Corey’Na Analeigh Whisby

Tween, Grace Noel Taylor

Teen, Trinity Cadence Welch

Mother/Daughter, Jessica and Vivian Barnes

Classic, Sirena Garcia

Golden, Vella Jean Ralston.
