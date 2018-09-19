The 41st annual Buggython Road Race will be held Saturday, Sept. 22 as part of the Buggy Days Festival. The start and finish lines will be located at Summers Field Park. All proceeds from the race benefit the LC Cross Country Program.
Events include a two-mile fun walk and 5K and 10K runs. All start a 8 a.m. with a blast from Bill Lindsey’s cannon. The 5K and 10K are run on U.S. Track & Field certified courses through the scenic streets of Barnesville with multiple water stations along the routes.
Awards will be presented to the overall male and female winner and overall Masters winners in the 5K and 10 K. First through third place age group awards will be given in the two major races.
Registration fees run from $10-$20 in advance and $10-$25 on race day. Registration closes at 7:40 a.m. on Saturday. All registered runners will get a t-shirt. The race will be run rain or shine.
For more information, contact Mike Oberg at 770-358-8641.
Venerable Buggython brings runners to town Saturday
