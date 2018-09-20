Homecoming week activities are in full swing at LCHS this week. The annual parade lines up at 4:30 p.m. and starts at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The queen will be crowned at halftime of the homecoming game on Friday, Sept 21 when Lamar hosts the Jordan Red Jackets. The homecoming king will also be announced.
The 2018 Homecoming Court consists of (l-r) junior Jamiyah Flewellen, senior Kamya A. Foster, senior Jaiyla Harpe, senior Destiny Davis, senior Santrecia Hugh, senior Selena Benson, sophomore Abigail Bosarge and freshman McKenzie Saunders. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Homecoming kicks off with parade today
