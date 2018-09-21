The legendary Swingin' Medallions will headline the annual Buggy Days concert tonight at Ritz Park so put on your shaggin' shoes and enjoy a night of nostalgia.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with a DJ spinning tunes. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the gate.
Food, beer and wine will be available. No outside coolers are allowed. Bring your own chairs and blankets as there is only limited bleacher seating. For more information, call 770.358.5884.
Beach music tonight at Ritz Park
