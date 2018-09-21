The Lamar County Trojans (2-2) battle the Jordan Red Jackets (0-4) in the annual homecoming game tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime.
11:30 1st qtr.: LC 7 Jordan 0: Joey Stratton 13-yd. TD run. Ethan Popham PAT.
8:09 1st qtr.: LC 14 Jordan 0: Grayson Jett 2-yd. TD run. Popham PAT.
10:16 2nd qtr.: LC 21 Jordan 0: Devin Bateman 9-yd. TD run. Popham PAT.
5:46 2nd qtr.: LC 28 Jordan 0: KT Brownlee 7-yd. TD run. Popham PAT.
1:24 2nd qtr.: LC 35 Jordan 0: Jett 2-yd. TD run. Popham PAT.
Check back often tonight for realtime scoring from the game and the king and queen winners.
Keilyn Tyus (11) rushed for 108 yards and one touchdown last week against Pike County, Blocking for him is Joey Stratton (36). The Trojans face the Jordan Red Jackets in the annual homecoming game tonight. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Trojans rolling
