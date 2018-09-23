Chief Craig Cooper has released a statement via social media addressing the snafu at Saturday's Buggy Days parade in which the procession was aborted before it reached the residential section of Thomaston Street where hundreds were waiting in vain to watch it pass. The parade was detoured left onto Houston and back to the staging area at Summers Field Park with no prior notice.
Here is the statement verbatim and in its entirety:
Due to numerous medical emergencies and traffic flow issues, on Main Street and in the Holmes Street, Houston Street area the parade was routed down Houston Street cutting the parade short for those above Houston on Thomaston Street. We are truly sorry to those that were not able to observe the parade. We appreciate that you made plans for visitors and friends to share the parade with; unfortunately some things are just beyond our control. It is always the Barnesville Police Department's duty to protect and serve our community in these circumstances; we hope that you will understand the necessity for our actions. Again I hope this gives some clarity of the parade today and accept our sincere appreciation for each of you that were affected. We will make every effort in the future to prevent this from happening again.
Thank you again for your continued support,
Chief Craig Cooper
One of the many colorful characters in the parade some of those along Thomaston Street did not see. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
BPD issues statement on parade snafu
