By Walter Geiger
Buggy Days has always been about making memories and a snafu with this year’s parade route is a bad one that will linger long in local minds - particularly in the minds of those who lined Thomaston Street and the lawns of its graceful homes to see the processional.
Those who awaited the 45th annual parade along Thomaston Street south of Houston Avenue never got to see the parade at all unless they hurried up the street to catch a glimpse. Abruptly, Thomaston Street was blocked off and the parade rerouted down Houston Street back to the staging area at Summers Field Park, leaving hundreds of parade goers in the lurch.
Chief Craig Cooper pointed to numerous medical emergencies and traffic flow issues in the area of Holmes and Houston streets for the decision to cut the parade short.
Grand Marshals Lynda and Mike Brutz led the Buggy Days parade with three of their four grandchildren (l-r) Jack Tuttle, Mary Calvert Brutz and Caldwell Tuttle enjoying the ride. Four-month-old Della Brutz drew admirers of her own watching the parade. The Brutzes are the reigning Barnesville-Lamar County Outstanding Citizens. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Successful Buggy Days marred by last minute rerouting of parade
