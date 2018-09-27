After a 45-minute executive session Thursday, the board of directors of the Barnesville-Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, voted to terminate president and CEO Christopher Deraney.
Both board chairman Mark Farmer and Deraney are expected to make statements soon.
Deraney said he was told only that a motion to terminate him immediately was approved and he began cleaning out his office. Deraney had held the chamber job since April 10, 2017.
Christopher Deraney
Updated: Deraney 'terminated' by chamber board
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks