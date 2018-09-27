/Unitedbank
Christopher Deraney

Updated: Deraney 'terminated' by chamber board

Walter Geiger
Thursday, September 27. 2018
After a 45-minute executive session Thursday, the board of directors of the Barnesville-Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, voted to terminate president and CEO Christopher Deraney.

Both board chairman Mark Farmer and Deraney are expected to make statements soon.

Deraney said he was told only that a motion to terminate him immediately was approved and he began cleaning out his office. Deraney had held the chamber job since April 10, 2017.
#1 native ofbarnesville on 09/27/18 at 04:55 PM
Used him till buggy days was over then thru him out with the trash. Psr for the coarse with so.e in this town we call home.
