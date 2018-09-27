Mr. Ronald Vaughn 63 of 116 11th Street, transitioned on Tuesday at the Brightmoor Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday 2:30 pm at Community Springhill Church at the Rock. Pastor Robert Howell will officiate and interment will be held at O'Neal Cemetery.
Mr. Vaughn leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Mrs. Virginia C. Vaughn, two sons Mr. Ronald R. Vaughn and Mr. Anwar J. Vaughn all of Barnesville. One sister Ms. Joy M. Peterson of Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends whom will all miss his presence.
Services was under the Direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville
