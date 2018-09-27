Mr. Crawford Miller 72, of 106 Edgewood Circle, transitioned on Sunday at the Brightmoor Hospice.
Professional Services will be held on Friday September 28, 12pm at the Sardis Missionary Baptist Church.
Rev Harold Banks will officiate and interment will be in the church cemetery.
He is survive by his two sons Mr. Darren Davis of Barnesville and Mr. Mark Miller of Thomaston. Devoted friend and fiancée Ms. Linda Edge of Barnesville. Four Grandchildren and Seven Great Grandchildren also survive. Five Sisters Mrs. Louise (Billy) McDowell of Locust Grove, Ms. Clarice Miller, Ms. Earnestine Hansford, Mrs. Linda (Albert) Rutland, and Ms. Geraldine Ellerby all of Barnesville. Five Brothers Mr. Otis (Susan) Miller, Mr. Tommy (Gretchen) Ellerby, Mr. William Ellerby, all of Barnesville, Mr. Charles (Joyce) Ellerby of College Park, and Mr. Gary (Robin) Ellerby of Jacksonville, Florida. A host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and many dear friends whom all will cherish his memory.
Services was under the Direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville
Crawford Miller
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks