FUMC organizing mission trip to NC, collecting supplies

Local sisters Abbie Bennett and Ann Jones lived in New Bern, N.C. before moving to Barnesville and now they are gearing up to help their former hometown which was hit with 30 inches of rain in four days during Hurricane Florence.
New Bern and the surrounding towns are in desperate need for assistance,” Jones said.
Their church, First Methodist of Barnesville, is working with New Song Methodist Church in New Bern to provide disaster relief. Bennett and Jones are also gathering a team to go to New Bern and work from Oct. 5-10.
The list of needed supplies is extensive and includes paper products, cleaning products, baby items, linens, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, pet food, personal hygiene items and school supplies. Supplies may be dropped off at the Barnesville Fire Department building on Forsyth Street.
A complete list of needs is available on the Barnesville FUMC Facebook page. For more information, contact the church office at 770-358-1494 or e-mail [email protected]
An informational meeting will be held in the church conference room at noon this Sunday, Sept. 30.
Hundreds of high water rescue operations were run during the height of the flooding in New Bern, N.C. that resulted from Hurricane Florence. (Image: NPR)
