The Lamar County Trojans (3-2, 1-0) battle the Spencer Greenwave Owls tonight at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus. Kickoff was set for 8 p.m. but the first game of the night in Columbus did not end until 8:13 p.m. with Jordan defeating Temple 50-41. Stay tuned...
The game finally kicked off at 8:45 p.m. in a light rain.
End 1st qtr.: LC 0 Spencer 0
0:36.8 2nd qtr.: Spencer 6 LC 0: Spencer 63-yd. TD run. PAT failed.
0:27.8 2nd qtr.: Spencer 14 LC 0: Spencer 25-yd. fumble return for TD. Two-point PAT good.
END FIRST HALF.: Spencer 14 LC 0
4:26 3rd qtr.: Spencer 21 LC 0: Spencer 15-yd. TD pass. PAT good.
2:17 3rd qtr.: Spencer 28 LC 0: Spencer 53-yd. fumble return for TD. PAT good.
FINAL: 28-0.
LC suffered at least four serious injuries including one player apparently taken to the ER.
Trojan running back K.T. Brownlee (20) finished with 97 yards rushing and one score last week. Blocking for him is Marcus Allen (50). (Photo: Walter Geiger)
