Trojans to honor Pike player who died after serious head injury

LC athletic director Mike Oberg reported Monday he had reached out to his counterpart at Pike County Monday in the aftermath of the death of Pirate player Dylan Thomas Sunday evening.
Thomas was hurt during the Pike-Peach County game Friday night in Zebulon and later collapsed. He was life-flighted to Grady where he underwent two surgeries for a traumatic brain injury.
Oberg reported the Trojan players are signing a #32 Lamar jersey to be sent to Thomas’s funeral as are all the teams in the area. Thomas wore #32 for the Pirates.
“We will do anything we can to help and support the Pike team and Thomas’ family in the aftermath of this tragic event,” Oberg said.
The late Dylan Thomas (32) shown in action during the Pike-Lamar game here Sept. 14. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
