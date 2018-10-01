Lamond Cleans Burnette

Mr. Raymond Cleonis Burnette, age 86, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Heritage Inn of Barnesville.
Mr. Burnette was born on Friday, August 26, 1932, son of the late Bill Burnette and the late Irene Burnette. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Dotsy Durden Burnette, and brother, Jimmy Burnette. Mr. Burnette was a farmer and a carpenter.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Lynne Burnette; nieces, Lynn Alverson, Krystal Satterfield; nephew, Chet Burnette, and several great-nieces.
A graveside service for Mr. Raymond Cleonis Burnette will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Loganville with Brother Lynn Head officiating.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Burnette family.
