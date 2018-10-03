By Walter Geiger
Just days after a series of incidents which led to the last minute-rerouting of the Buggy Days parade and anger on the parts of hundreds of parade goers who missed it, the board of directors of the chamber of commerce voted to fire president and CEO Christopher Deraney. He had held the post since April 10, 2017.
The meeting commenced on Sept. 27 at noon. The last item was a 45-minute executive session to discuss personnel. After it, Deraney was told only that a motion to terminate him effective immediately had carried. The vote was taken behind closed doors.
Board chairman Mark Farmer said the board would not release who made and seconded the motion to terminate Deraney.
Deraney said Barnesville police chief Craig Cooper made the motion which was seconded by Cory McCook and nine board members voted for it. Only three board members voted to retain Deraney. He identified them as Blane Cauthen, Sharon Greer and Cheryl Chester.
Ousted chamber president Christopher Deraney (File photo).
Deraney vote revealed; shortage of volunteers could pose danger to Buggy Days
