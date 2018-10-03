Former Trojan standouts Lance and Lawrence Austin have been signed by the Atlanta Legends, a new franchise in the fledgling Alliance of American Football. AAF teams will begin play in February, 2019.
Former UGA great Aaron Murray is on the roster as a quarterback. The Legends will be coached by Brad Childress. Michael Vick will be the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta squad.
Lawrence (left) and Lance Austin
Austin twins to play with new pro franchise
