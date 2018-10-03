/Unitedbank
Updated: LCMS player has concussion

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, October 3. 2018
Updated: 8 hours ago
An LCMS football player suffered a neck injury at a game at Byron Middle School Wednesday and left the field in Peach County in an ambulance. He was taken to a Macon hospital.

LC athletic director Mike Oberg reported at Thursday morning that the player has a concussion. A CT scan was clear. Results of an MRI are not in yet.

"Our high school and middle school coaches went to the hospital last night along with our middle school administrators and said he was in good spirits and that all seemed well," Oberg said.

