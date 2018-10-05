/Unitedbank
Freshman running back Braydon Pines (7), who, pound-for-pound, may be the toughest player on the LC squad, is assisted to the team’s postgame huddle after Friday’s 28-0 loss to Spencer in Columbus. Pines suffered a painful hip injury in the closing minutes of the contest. At least three other Trojans went down with injuries in the game. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: #2 Cavs roll 45-6

Walter Geiger
Friday, October 5. 2018
A bruised and battered Lamar County Trojans squad (3-3, 1-1) tangles with #2 Callaway (5-1,2-0) tonight.

Check back often tonight for real time scoring from the game provided from the sidelines by Walter Geiger.

11:27 1st qtr.: Callaway 7 LC 0: Callaway 50-yd. TD run. PAT good.

8:40 1st qtr.: Callaway 14-0: Callaway 71-yd. TD run. PAT good.

4:48 1st qtr.: Callaway 21-0: Callaway 8-yd. TD run after shanked LC punt. PAT good.

6:28 2nd qtr.: Callaway 28-0: Callaway 11-yd. TD pass. PAT good.

:01 2nd qtr.: Callaway 35-0: Callaway 15-yd. TD pass. PAT good.

4:52 3rd qtr.: Callaway 38-0: Callaway 37-yd. FG.

:12.80 3rd qtr.: Callaway 38-6: LC 6-yd. TD run by Joey Stratton. PAT failed.

10:29 4th qtr.: Callaway 45-6: Callaway 52-yd. TD run. PAT good.

FINAL: 45-6

