Gordon keeper Brooke Shavers leaps for a save during the Lady Highlanders 8-2 win over ABAC here Sept. 25. Shavers, a freshman who starred at Pike County, is the #1 ranked juco keeper in the nation, having giving up only two goals in 10 games. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Lady Highlanders remain unbeaten

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Friday, October 5. 2018
The Gordon Lady Highlanders took back-to- back matches from the Fillies of ABAC last week to run their record to 10-0 with six matches left in regular season play.

On Tuesday, Gordon topped ABAC 8-2 on the local pitch. ABAC notched two goals, one on a penalty kick, early but Gordon overwhelmed the visitors the rest of the match.

