Ms. Allie Beth Clemons aka Polly, 75, of 157 Liz Acres Road of Barnesville transitioned on Monday at the Heritage Inn Nursing Home. Professional services were held Monday October 8, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the East Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Pastor Jimmy Lyons officiated and interment was in the O’Neal Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories one son, Tony Clemons (Dianne) of Barnesville; one daughter-in-law, Tammy Sullivan; two grandsons that she raised as her own, Nicholas Brown (LaStasha) of Stockbridge, GA, Trevor Colby Brown of Barnesville; one sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Brown of Griffin; four grandchildren, Fiona Washington, Jaquita Johnson, Latoya Grier of Forsyth, GA and Ashland Sullivan and Morishio Webb Of Barnesville, GA and 14 great-grandchildren, two nieces, Dana Lowe of Stockbridge and Adriane Brown of Griffin, GA; six nephews, Wilmon Murphy, Terry Murphy of Atlanta, GA, William Murphy of McDonough, GA, Anthony Brown, Darren Brown, Shauney Brown of Griffin; two devoted friends, Janie Fambro and Annie Mae Harris along with many cousins, great nieces, nephews, and devoted friends whom will all cherish her memories.
These services were under the direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc.
Allie Clemons
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks