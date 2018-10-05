Apostle Douglas S. Geiger 76, of 580 Elles Way Griffin, transitioned on Saturday. Professional Services will be held on Saturday October 6, 2018 11AM at the Whites Chapel C.M.E Church . Pastor Douglas Geiger will officiate. Interment will be held in the O'Neal Cemetery.
Mr. Geiger is survive by his wife Mrs. Dora Geiger, eight children Mrs. Stephanie Geiger , Ms. Dephanie Geiger, Mrs. Melissa (Terry) Higgins, and Mrs. Bridget (James) Mack, sons Pastor Douglas (Dionne) Geiger, Mr. James Geiger, and Mr. Bobby (Lakeitha) Geiger, and Mr. Steven Geiger. Aunts Ms. Betty Frazier, Ms. Ann Hill, Ms. Toni Geiger, and Mrs. Barbara (Rudell) Dunnaway. Uncles Mr. Leo (Liz) Geiger and Mr. Cheso Geiger. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends will cherish his memories.
These services were under the direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc.
Douglas Geiger
