Dr. Karry L. Hathaway 49, of 160 Liz Acres Road, transitioned on Tues at the Atlanta Medical Center. Professional Services will be held on Saturday October 6, 2018 1pm at the Greater Springhill Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Jimmy Lyons will officiate and interment will be in the O'Neal Cemetery.
Karry leaves to carry on his legacy Mrs. Patricia A. (Timothy) Harris of Barnesville and Mr. Willie Joe (Carrie) Hathaway of Macon, GA. Sisters Ms. Charlett Battle of Griffin, half sister Ms. Theresa Hathaway of Macon, Step Sister Ms. LaShamela Harris, Brothers Mr. Derric Hathaway of Griffin, and Mr. Dexter (Judy) Gotel of , Mr. Clarence (Fera) Fambro both of Barnesville, half brother Mr. Billy Hathaway of Macon, Step Brothers Te Corey (Ashley) Harris, and Mr. Tedarius Harris, and a adopted brother Mr. Stonie Sullivan. Aunts Mrs. Edith (Edward) Walton of Barnesville, Mr. Pam (Reginald) Warren of Hampton Uncles, Mr. Curtis (Bernice) Searcy of Thomaston. A host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, many dear friends and Students whom all cherish his memory.
These services were under the direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc.
Karry Hathaway
