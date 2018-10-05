Mr. Jerome Zellner, 60 of 232 Cherry Street transitioned on Tuesday at his residence. Professional Services will be held Saturday October 6, 2018 1pm West Mount Sinai Baptist Church . Rev. Willie Green will officiate and interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Mrs, Gloria J. Zellner, a daughter Ms. Regina Zellner and a son Mr. Rashad Zellner, Eight grandchildren also survive sisters Ms. Luellen Pounds of Macon, Ms Hattie White of Barnesville Mrs. Mattie (Wylie) Jones of East Point, Mrs. Catherine(William) Parker of Barnesville, and Ms. Carolyn Williams of Riverdale, Mrs. Rona '(Thomas) Z. Reeves of Marietta. Brothers include Mr. Oscar (Earnestine) Zellner of Griffin, and Mr. Charlie J. Zellner of Stockbridge. Aunts and Uncle Ms. Lucille Ranson of Seaside California, Mrs. Martha (J.C. ) Fletcher of East Point. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends whom will miss his presence.
These services were under the direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc.
Jerome Zellner
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks