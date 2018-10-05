/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Jerome Zellner

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Friday, October 5. 2018
Mr. Jerome Zellner, 60 of 232 Cherry  Street transitioned on Tuesday at his residence. Professional Services will be held Saturday October 6, 2018 1pm West Mount Sinai Baptist Church . Rev. Willie Green will officiate and interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. 
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Mrs, Gloria J. Zellner, a daughter Ms. Regina Zellner and a son Mr. Rashad Zellner, Eight grandchildren also survive  sisters Ms. Luellen Pounds of Macon, Ms Hattie White of Barnesville Mrs. Mattie (Wylie) Jones of East Point, Mrs. Catherine(William) Parker of Barnesville, and Ms. Carolyn Williams of Riverdale, Mrs. Rona '(Thomas)  Z. Reeves of Marietta. Brothers include Mr. Oscar (Earnestine) Zellner of Griffin, and Mr. Charlie J. Zellner of Stockbridge. Aunts and Uncle Ms. Lucille Ranson of Seaside California, Mrs. Martha (J.C. ) Fletcher of East Point. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends whom will miss his presence.
 These services were under the direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette